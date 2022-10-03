Iran's Foreign Ministry: the attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan are within legal frameworks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-03T10:32:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Ministry considered the repeated IRCG attacks in northern Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan "within legal frameworks," stressing that Tehran respects the sovereignty of Iraq. In his weekly press conference, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said that Iran "has previously warned Iraq about the separatist terrorist cells on the borders." "We told officials in Baghdad and Kurdistan that we refuse to turn Iraqi territory into a source of threat to Iranian security," stressing that "all the measures are within the legal frameworks." Kanaani pointed out that Tehran "respects the sovereignty of Iraq." Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan has been under Iranian fire for the eighth day in a row. A series of missile and drone attacks claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live.

