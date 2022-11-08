Iraq's Foreign Ministry says it is keeping tabs on the US citizen killing

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said in a statement it is keeping tabs on the killing of a US citizen in Baghdad yesterday, Monday. The ministry extended condolences to the family of the US victim and said it is following the investigations carried out by the relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice. Yesterday, two armed persons attacked a vehicle the victim was driving in the downtown of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad. The victim, a US citizen, sustained severe injuries in the attack and was transferred to a nearby hospital to receive medical care. However, he succumbed to his illness shortly after his admission.

