Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's Foreign Minister: women represent the second half of the society

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-08T21:46:25+0000
Iraq's Foreign Minister: women represent the second half of the society

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said that it is time for women to share the leadership of Iraq with men.

At the ceremony held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on International Women's Day, Hussain said that "a woman is a mother, a sister, and a partner in work, the homeland, and the decision making. Therefore, it is a day to honor her achievements and contributions to society."

He added, "It is time for women to contribute in management and leadership as she represents a second half in the society."

"On this international occasion, we affirm our support for women, their equality with men, non-discrimination, rejection of violence against them, ensuring their education, and active participation in managing the present and future of life."

He stressed that "empowering women is a priority for the Iraqi government by granting rights, achieving social justice, gender equality and eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence."

"I feel happy and proud when I see among the ministry's staff these wonderful women, and I look forward to seeing them in leadership positions in the ministry and our missions abroad," he said.

"Iraqi women faced certain compelling circumstances, especially their confrontation with brutal dark forces (Terrorism), and the mass killings pursued by extremism groups."

He stressed that "woman in those difficult days and still today represents courage and patience, we salute her on this occasion."

Hussein praised the Iraqi parliament's approval of the Yazidi Survivors Protection Law No. 8 of 2021,

He expressed his appreciation for the active presence of women within the White Army's cadres and their role in facing the harmful effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

related

Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Date: 2020-11-19 10:56:41
Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Date: 2021-06-13 18:01:33
Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Hussein stresses the need for US support for Iraqi growing democracy

Date: 2022-02-22 10:12:58
Hussein stresses the need for US support for Iraqi growing democracy

Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Date: 2020-12-03 10:13:46
Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Date: 2021-06-14 13:48:51
Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Hussein reviews files of common interest with senior US official

Date: 2022-03-07 20:40:39
Hussein reviews files of common interest with senior US official

Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Date: 2021-02-03 06:54:06
Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-06-15 19:07:47
Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections