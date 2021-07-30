Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s Foreign Minister: we need to hold internal and external talks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-30T18:08:40+0000
Iraq’s Foreign Minister: we need to hold internal and external talks

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, said on Friday, the federal government needs to begin an “internal and external dialogue to control the armed factions” in Iraq.

Hussein said in an interview with the Saudi’ Al Arabiya channel is the dialogues aim also “to control the armed factions’ positions regarding relations with the United States, and the presence of foreign forces in the country.”

He considered that the armed factions’ positions “do not serve the Iraqi state,” adding that, “we need a dialogue inside and outside Iraq to control these factions.”

On the US-Iranian relations, the foreign minister stressed that they affect Iraq directly.

Regarding the parliamentary elections, the minister said that “the security situation could not be a reason for postponing the elections, “adding that “the presence of international observers in the elections is evidence of their integrity.”

related

Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Date: 2020-11-19 10:56:41
Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Date: 2021-06-13 18:01:33
Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Date: 2020-12-03 10:13:46
Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Date: 2021-06-14 13:48:51
Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Date: 2021-02-03 06:54:06
Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-06-15 19:07:47
Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections

Hussein to visit Tehran tomorrow

Date: 2021-02-26 17:07:52
Hussein to visit Tehran tomorrow

Hussein: Iraq is still in need of the U.S. forces

Date: 2021-07-21 21:42:35
Hussein: Iraq is still in need of the U.S. forces