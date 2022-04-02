Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s Foreign Minister to head to Moscow with the Arab delegation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-02T19:30:13+0000
Iraq’s Foreign Minister to head to Moscow with the Arab delegation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Fouad Hussein and Arab foreign ministers would head to Russia and Poland to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.

In a statement, the ministry said that Minister Hussein participated via video conference in a meeting of the Arab Contact Group along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Sudanese Ali Al-Sadiq, Algerian Ramtane Lamamra, and the Permanent Representative of Jordan to the Arab League, Amjad Al-Adayleh.

They discussed issues of common interest, including the effects of the Russian-Ukraine crisis, and preparations for their upcoming visit to Moscow and Warsaw on the fourth of April.

related

Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Date: 2020-11-19 10:56:41
Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Hussein stresses the need for US support for Iraqi growing democracy

Date: 2022-02-22 10:12:58
Hussein stresses the need for US support for Iraqi growing democracy

Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Date: 2020-12-03 10:13:46
Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Date: 2021-06-14 13:48:51
Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Hussein reviews files of common interest with senior US official

Date: 2022-03-07 20:40:39
Hussein reviews files of common interest with senior US official

Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Date: 2021-02-03 06:54:06
Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-06-15 19:07:47
Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections

Iraq's Foreign Minister: women represent the second half of the society

Date: 2022-03-08 21:46:25
Iraq's Foreign Minister: women represent the second half of the society