Iraq's Foreign Minister revealed Iranian-Arabian talks in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-30T13:38:32+0000
Iraq's Foreign Minister revealed Iranian-Arabian talks in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, said that many countries support Baghdad's foreign policy.

In an interview with the Al-Arabiya channel, Hussein confirmed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's visit to Saudi Arabia aimed to discuss economic relations.

He stressed that the ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia are "very good" and constantly developing.

Concerning the Iraqi mediation between Iraq and the Arab countries, Hussein revealed that there were talks launched in Baghdad between Iran and Jordan in one part and Iran and Egypt in another.

On the rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, the Minister said that Iraq proposed to declare these talks to the public.

Hussein deemed Iraq's foreign policy successful as many countries significantly supported it.

