Iraq’s Foreign Minister receives a call from his Belgian counterpart

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein received on Wednesday a phone call from his Belgian counterpart, Sophie Wilmès.

The Ministry said in a statement the two sides discussed issue of common interests including the upcoming Iraqi elections, the Corona virus Pandemic and the necessity of strengthening bilateral relations to meet “the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.”

Hussein confirmed the importance of continuing Belgian support until “the ideology produced by terrorist groups is eliminated.”

The Minister stressed the importance of strengthening work and uniting international efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria, “due to its direct impact on security and regional stability including Iraq”

He also called for addressing the humanitarian situation of families in Al-Hol camp in Syria, and preventing ISIS from “penetrating the camps of displaced people and spreading his terrorist ideology, and reorganizing his ranks.”

For her part, Belgium’s Foreign Minister said the Belgian government decided to send a new mission to Iraq to follow up the fate of ISIS families and children.

She also invited her Iraqi counterpart to visit Belgium.