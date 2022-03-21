Iraq's Foreign Minister participates in OIC's 48th Session

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, arrived in the Pakistani capital to participate in the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting.

In brief, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said that "Minister Fouad Hussein will hold several meetings with senior Pakistani officials and other participants in the meeting."

OIC will hold the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) under the theme "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development" in Islamabad on March 22-23, 2022.

The Session will address many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and the dangerous developments since the last CFM in Niamey 2020.

The Session will also discuss several political files, most notably the developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which will also be discussed in the sideline meeting of the OIC's Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Session will address several African issues, including the situation in the Republic of Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, the fragility of that region, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea. At the Arab level, the foreign ministers will discuss the developments in Yemen, Libya, the Republic of Sudan and Somalia, Syria, and other regions.

The annual meeting will also discuss cooperation issues with international partners, the United Nations, the Russian Federation, and the European Union. On the sidelines of the Session, the OIC will hold a meeting of the Open-ended Contact Group on Muslims in Europe.

Issues of international terrorism and conflict resolution will top the CFM's agenda and the affairs of Muslim groups and communities in non-Member States. The OIC will hold the meeting of the Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations of the Rohingya.

The Session will cover many economic, cultural, social, humanitarian, and scientific issues, including Islamophobia. It is expected that the periodic report of the Islamophobia Observatory will be submitted to the meeting for consideration.

A brainstorming session will be held on the sidelines under the title: (The Role of the Islamic World in Promoting Peace, Justice, and Harmony), including many emerging issues and topics on the international scene.