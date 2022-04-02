Iraq's Foreign Minister meets the G7 Ambassadors to Baghdad, expresses concerns about the war in

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein received the G7 ambassadors to Iraq.

The ambassadors of Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Italy, the UK, and Canada, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the upcoming visit of Hussein to Moscow and Warsaw within the Arab League to follow up and conduct the necessary consultations and contacts with the parties concerned with the Russian-Ukrainian crisis to find diplomatic solutions to the situation and end the war.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Iraq is keen to end the war as soon as possible, as Iraq has suffered from wars over the past decades, and the Iraqi people have suffered from wars, sieges, and boycotts, so Iraq is against any war and an armed conflict."

The Iraqi minister stressed the importance of "respecting the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, supporting efforts to end tension and encouraging all mediation efforts in this regard."

According to the statement, Hussein stressed that the initiative of the Arab League aims to "listen to all relevant parties to reach a solution aimed at calm and restraint and stopping the war."

He also expressed concern over the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, the Ukrainian refugee crisis, and the effects of the war on the entire world, including the Middle East.

The ambassadors thanked the Arab initiative and Iraq's efforts within this framework to end the current conflict and the crisis through diplomatic solutions.