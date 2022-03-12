Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's Foreign Minister called exert efforts to face global economic challenges

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-12T08:53:29+0000
Iraq's Foreign Minister called exert efforts to face global economic challenges

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein called to exert the efforts of oil-producing countries to face the international economic challenges.

"Minister Fouad Hussein met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Felix Plasencia Gonzalez, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues, and other issues of common interests." The Ministry said in a statement.

Hussein expressed Iraq's keenness to find the best relations with the global countries to boost common interests and confront common risks, noting "the importance of coordination in international forums and the United Nations, and working to spread a culture of dialogue and peace and to ensure the establishment of security and stability."

He also called the oil-producing countries to make efforts to confront the world's severe economic challenges.

The statement added that the; Venezuelan Foreign Minister affirmed his country's desire to "strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq in the investment field and find ways to increase oil prices and its repercussions on the OPEC countries."

related

Iraq Minister of foreign affairs meets the US Special Envoy for Iran in Abu Dhabi

Date: 2021-10-18 14:44:31
Iraq Minister of foreign affairs meets the US Special Envoy for Iran in Abu Dhabi

Baghdad announces new measures to protect the Green Zone

Date: 2020-10-04 16:07:17
Baghdad announces new measures to protect the Green Zone

Hussein discusses with the President of the Italian Senate cooperation between Iraq and Italy

Date: 2021-05-05 18:41:58
Hussein discusses with the President of the Italian Senate cooperation between Iraq and Italy

Hussein discusses with President Macron several issues of mutual interest

Date: 2021-11-02 08:42:29
Hussein discusses with President Macron several issues of mutual interest

International efforts to urge the US not to close its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi minister says

Date: 2020-10-05 20:47:09
International efforts to urge the US not to close its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi minister says

Hussein urges the UN to support the Iraqi agricultural sector

Date: 2021-05-05 19:30:49
Hussein urges the UN to support the Iraqi agricultural sector

Iraq's Foreign Minister: Iraq will spare no effort in cooperating with other countries in the region

Date: 2021-11-20 10:35:06
Iraq's Foreign Minister: Iraq will spare no effort in cooperating with other countries in the region

Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Date: 2020-10-06 20:40:39
Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans