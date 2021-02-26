Iraq’s Foreign Minister: Rockets could prevent the International observation of Elections

Shafaq News / “if the terrorist resistance against the Iraqi government continues then no international observation for the upcoming Iraqi elections will take place.” Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said.

Hussein said in an interview with Alsumaria TV, "The Iraqi government did not ask for international supervision, but rather a mechanism to help the Iraqis and the Election Commission."

He added, "In past elections, the abstention rate was high due to corruption and fraud, …if the Katyusha rockets continue (to be launched), there will be no international observers for the Iraqi elections."

"Iraq is a democratic country in which there is no resistance. Those who launch rockets are terrorists and work against the Iraqi government and people." He said.

Regarding Raghad Saddam Hussein’s interview with Saudi’ Al-Arabiya TV, Hussein commented “this interview is nothing more than a media meeting," considering that "the Baath Party will not return” to public life, it is” intellectually defeated.”