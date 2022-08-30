Iraq's Foreign Minister: Iraq’s stability is essential to its neighbor Iran

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday details of the meetings and discussions held by Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein during his visit to Tehran.

In a statement, the Ministry said that Hussein met with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and conveyed a verbal note from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, Baghdad's security and political situation, and regional and international developments.

Hussein confirmed "Iraq's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Tehran in various fields," stressing "the necessity of concerted efforts at the regional and international levels to confront extremism, end conflicts, build bridges of trust and cooperation between the countries surrounding Iraq, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, and give priority to the language of dialogue to create a safe and stable atmosphere."

"The stability of Iraq is also essential to its neighbor Iran." The statement said.

In turn, the Iranian president affirmed Tehran’s continued support for Iraq's stability and security.

Minister Hussein also met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian and discussed the joint actions between the neighboring countries, the international and regional challenges, and other issues of common interest.

The Iraqi minister expressed "keenness to sustain cooperation in various fields to achieve the interests of the two countries, and to activate the memorandums of understanding that have been agreed upon with the Iraqi government."

For his part, Abdollahian affirmed his country's keenness to deepen the relations with Baghdad and thanked Hussein for Iraq's stance on calm and avoiding escalation in the region.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister also held talks with Iranian National Security Adviser Ali Shamkhani about the regional and international situation and the repercussions of the developments on the security and stability of Iraq and the region.

Hussein stressed the importance of "joint action to enhance security and stability in the region," pointing out that Iraq still "faces various challenges, including security challenges and confronting terrorism.”