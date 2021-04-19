Report

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court tables the hearings of dissolving the provincial councils' appeals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-19T12:54:37+0000
Shafaq News/ The Federal Supreme Court tabled the hearings of dissolving the provincial councils' appeals; a source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source said that the Federal Supreme Court postponed the hearings to May 4, after it was scheduled for today, Monday.

Many MPs demanded reconsidering the decree stipulating the dissolution of the provincial councils. MP Mazen el-Fayli said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency on Saturday that the decision was taken under popular pressure and resulted in a "financial mess".

