Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency Captures Two "Dangerous" Terrorists in a Trans-border Operation

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency have apprehended two senior terrorists following a security operation that lured them from a neighboring country onto Iraqi soil, Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Sunday.

The SMC press release said that the operation stretched over a span of several days before capturing the two wanted persons in the Nineveh Governorate.

The cell detailed that one of the apprehended individuals served as a sniper while the other was involved in arming and detonating explosives during the liberation operations.

"Upon capture, the necessary legal procedures were executed, and the two have been referred to the judiciary to face fair retribution for their actions," SMC concluded.