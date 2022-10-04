Iraq's Federal Court rules against the "exclusive authority" of Kurdistan's election commission

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-04T13:44:07+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court on Tuesday ruled against the exclusive authority of Kurdistan's Higher Electoral Commission over the election. The ruling came after a complaint filed by the head of the New Generation movement's bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Sarwat Abdul-Wahid, citing "constitutional violations" in awarding the Higher Commission of Election and Referendum exclusive rights to run the election in the region. The "exclusive authority", according to the court's ruling, violates Articles 20 and 102 of the Iraqi constitution since it undermines the "independence" of the commission and ultimately its "constitutionality".

