Iraq's Federal Court Dismisses a Lawsuit against Kurdistan's PM

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, the country's ultimate judicial arbiter, has formally dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani.

The litigation specifically concerned the authorized deduction of amounts from the salaries of public-sector employees, workers, and retirees within the region.

A consortium of plaintiffs lodged the legal action, comprised of lawmakers Sarwa Abdulwahid Qadir, Shaswar Abdulwahid Qadir, Basem Khashan, Ronak Abdulwahid Qadir, Vian Abdulaziz Abdulrahman, and Wazira Ahmed Brim.

The petition demands the nullification of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) decree No. 61, which bears the date of June 21, 2020.

This contentious text mandated a 21% deduction from the financial benefits and overall expenses allocated to employees and retirees affiliated with various ministries, institutions, and non-ministerial bodies throughout the region.

The plaintiffs further sought to annul any ramifications stemming from the aforementioned decision, including the illicit appropriation of deducted funds, which, they argue, contradicts existing legal norms and the constitutional framework.

However, after examining the legal context and the particulars of the filing, the court concluded the proceedings, repudiating the accusations.

The dismissal was predicated on the lack of proper jurisdiction, reflecting a procedural incompatibility with the way in which the lawsuit was initially constructed.