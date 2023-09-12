Iraq's FM to Visit Tehran, urges peaceful resolution with Kurdish groups

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced on Tuesday that he is set to visit the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.

During a press conference with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, Hussein expressed his expectations for peaceful negotiations and dialogue in dealing with Kurdish groups in the Kurdistan Region who oppose Iran.

Hussein responded to questions during the conference regarding the possibility of Iranian military operations against Kurdish opposition parties and groups within the region. he stated, "I have a visit to Tehran tomorrow." He emphasized the "strong and multifaceted" relationship between Iraq and Iran, deeply rooted in "historical, geographical, cultural, and commercial ties."

However, Hussein clarified that this strong relationship doesn't imply the absence of challenges, stressing that any issues between the two nations are addressed through diplomatic negotiations.

Highlighting the presence of Iranian opposition parties or organizations in Iraqi Kurdistan, Hussein noted that this issue dates back several decades. He pointed out, "We have two issues with neighboring countries, one related to Iraqi politics, based on the country's constitution, which prohibits any group, whether Iraqi or non-Iraqi, from using Iraqi territory to launch attacks on neighboring nations."

Regarding the possibility of Iran resorting to military action against opposing Kurdish parties in Iraq, Hussein underlined that Iraqi sovereignty should not be threatened by violence. He explained that discussions with the Iranian side have revolved around avoiding violence or bombings in Iraqi territories.

Hussein also highlighted an agreement between the Iraqi and Iranian governments, which resulted in the relocation of these opposing parties and groups from the Iranian border to remote areas deep within the Kurdistan region of Iraq. He concluded his remarks by expressing the expectation that Iran would refrain from using violence against Iraqi Kurdistan, respecting Iraq's sovereignty.