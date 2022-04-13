Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's FM calls for extensive security talks with Iran

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-13T17:55:56+0000
Iraq's FM calls for extensive security talks with Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, on Wednesday called for "extensive talks" with Tehran over the issues related to the security of both countries.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, Hussein said, "our doors are always open for dialogue with Iran on security issues and diplomatic solutions for those issues."

"The security of Iraq is linked to the security of the entire region," he continued, "we discussed the regional situation, and Iran's ties with the Gulf, Iranian-Saudi talks in particular."

"We hope that Iran and Saudi Arabia hold another round of talks... So far, the dialogue has been within the framework of security bodies," he added, "we hope the talks become public and diplomatic."

Abdollahian commended the Iraqi efforts to ease the tensions between Baghdad and Riyadh in Baghdad. "We reiterate the necessity and importance of dialogue between the countries of the region."

"The region has suffered a lot. We need a safe situation in Yemen and stability in Syria. We agree with the Iranian on helping the Syrians find stability in their country," Iraq's top diplomat said.

Abdullahian welcomed the truce the "Ceasefire in Yemen," calling for "lifting the siege and starting a Yemeni dialogue without foreign interference."

The Iranian minister called for "forming an expanded Afghan cabinet. We condemn the attacks on our diplomatic missions...Tehran's recognition of the Afghan government is contingent upon forming a comprehensive government that brings together political forces from the entire spectrum."

"We agree with Iran in this regard," Iraq's Foreign Minister said.

related

Fuad Hussein: Iranian nuclear deal is in Iraq’s interest

Date: 2022-03-26 14:36:50
Fuad Hussein: Iranian nuclear deal is in Iraq’s interest

Iran's foreign minister: I stood where it is suitable for Iran

Date: 2021-08-30 22:16:41
Iran's foreign minister: I stood where it is suitable for Iran

The U.S. attempts to survive in Iraq are "futile", Iranian senior military official says

Date: 2021-04-07 08:40:05
The U.S. attempts to survive in Iraq are "futile", Iranian senior military official says

Iranian projects in Iraq aborted the US sanctions, Iranian official says

Date: 2021-02-13 05:36:49
Iranian projects in Iraq aborted the US sanctions, Iranian official says

Hussein conveys al-Kadhimi's endeavor to develop the Iraqi-Iranian relations to his Iranian counterpart

Date: 2021-02-03 11:51:26
Hussein conveys al-Kadhimi's endeavor to develop the Iraqi-Iranian relations to his Iranian counterpart

Al-Abdal denies rumors about training by Iran

Date: 2020-09-10 18:35:10
Al-Abdal denies rumors about training by Iran

Iran announces readiness to help the Nasiriyah fire victims

Date: 2021-07-13 08:05:52
Iran announces readiness to help the Nasiriyah fire victims

U.S. blacklisted Iran's ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-10-23 05:31:59
U.S. blacklisted Iran's ambassador to Iraq