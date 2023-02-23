Iraq's FM calls for developing a mechanism to capitalize on the advantages of the Washington talks

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Washington should develop a mechanism to capitalize on the advantages of the recent high-profile talks conducted by the Iraqi delegation in the United States, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Thursday.

Hussein's remarks came during a meeting with the US ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Hussein discussed with his guest the outcomes of his recent visit to Washington and ways to utilize their fullest potential.

Hussein and Romanowski affirmed the importance of establishing a collaborative mechanism to monitor the expected outcomes of the talks, thereby ensuring effective implementation and achieving the desired objectives.

The two sides discussed the recent suspension of Iranian-American talks, in light of Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdullahian's recent visit to Baghdad.

The meeting, according to the readout, entailed discussions regarding the proposed resolution presented by Brazil to the United Nations General Assembly concerning the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.