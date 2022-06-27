Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's FM briefs Jordanian and Saudi counterparts on al-Kadhimi's recent visits

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-27T21:36:54+0000
Iraq's FM briefs Jordanian and Saudi counterparts on al-Kadhimi's recent visits

Shafaq News / Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, briefed his Saudi and Jordanian counterparts about the outcomes of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to Riyadh and Tehran.

In a phone call, the three parties discussed strengthening ties between their countries, to face the crises the region is going through.

Minister Hussein stressed that talks between Riyadh and Tehran are ongoing, noting that they will contribute to maintaining stability and balance in the region. 

The Jordanian and Saudi foreign ministers emphasized the importance of Iraq's role in spreading peace and addressing crises through dialogue.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported, a day after he traveled to Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility.

related

Hussein conveys al-Kadhimi's endeavor to develop the Iraqi-Iranian relations to his Iranian counterpart

Date: 2021-02-03 11:51:26
Hussein conveys al-Kadhimi's endeavor to develop the Iraqi-Iranian relations to his Iranian counterpart

Iraq's MoFA meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Date: 2021-12-23 14:17:38
Iraq's MoFA meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Fuad Hussein discusses human rights in Iraq and war in Ukraine with Tueller

Date: 2022-04-18 13:53:41
Fuad Hussein discusses human rights in Iraq and war in Ukraine with Tueller

Fuad hussein: Iraq Maintains coordination with KSA and Gulf investors eying security in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-24 07:39:13
Fuad hussein: Iraq Maintains coordination with KSA and Gulf investors eying security in Iraq

Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Iranian counterpart files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-12-24 08:39:35
Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Iranian counterpart files of mutual interest

Minister Hussein receives Belgian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-04-21 21:13:21
Minister Hussein receives Belgian ambassador to Iraq

Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-05-25 13:36:27
Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani or Fuad Hussein might be the next Iraqi President, Al-Siyada says

Date: 2022-02-08 20:46:33
Nechirvan Barzani or Fuad Hussein might be the next Iraqi President, Al-Siyada says