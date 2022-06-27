Iraq's FM briefs Jordanian and Saudi counterparts on al-Kadhimi's recent visits

Shafaq News / Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, briefed his Saudi and Jordanian counterparts about the outcomes of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to Riyadh and Tehran.

In a phone call, the three parties discussed strengthening ties between their countries, to face the crises the region is going through.

Minister Hussein stressed that talks between Riyadh and Tehran are ongoing, noting that they will contribute to maintaining stability and balance in the region.

The Jordanian and Saudi foreign ministers emphasized the importance of Iraq's role in spreading peace and addressing crises through dialogue.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported, a day after he traveled to Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility.