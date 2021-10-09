Iraq's F16 destroys an ISIS site in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes bombed a site of the terrorist organization of ISIS killing a group of militants sheltering inside in Diyala. According to the Security Media Cell (SMC), the Iraqi F16 carried out an ISIS headquarters in Wadi al-Thallab, south of Khanaqin. The attack destroyed the site and killed the terrorists hiding inside, SMC said.

