Iraq’s F-16s strike ISIS in Kirkuk Governorate

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi F-16 jets struck ISIS members north of Kirkuk Governorate.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell explained that three strikes targeted the terrorists in the village of Bir Ahmad in Kirkuk in cooperation with the counter-Terrorism forces.

The Agency did not provide further details about the casualties.

Despite the victory over ISIS in 2017 in Iraq, the group is slowly regrouping, forming sleeper cells to launch attacks.

The terrorist organization is conducting asymmetric attacks on civilians and security forces. Still, in contrast, many of them were killed by the Iraqi forces and PMF through military operations, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin governorates.