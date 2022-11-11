Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s F-16s strike ISIS in Kirkuk Governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-11T19:12:18+0000
Iraq’s F-16s strike ISIS in Kirkuk Governorate

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi F-16 jets struck ISIS members north of Kirkuk Governorate.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell explained that three strikes targeted the terrorists in the village of Bir Ahmad in Kirkuk in cooperation with the counter-Terrorism forces.

The Agency did not provide further details about the casualties.

Despite the victory over ISIS in 2017 in Iraq, the group is slowly regrouping, forming sleeper cells to launch attacks.

The terrorist organization is conducting asymmetric attacks on civilians and security forces. Still, in contrast, many of them were killed by the Iraqi forces and PMF through military operations, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin governorates.

related

PMF finds 6 ISIS terrorists dead between Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-05 12:32:02
PMF finds 6 ISIS terrorists dead between Saladin and Kirkuk

Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-27 09:13:21
Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-22 08:09:03
Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Date: 2020-12-04 17:49:24
ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Iraqi forces killed five terrorists in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-02-23 18:39:25
Iraqi forces killed five terrorists in Kirkuk

New ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-13 20:50:30
New ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-27 10:42:01
Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Three ISIS members arrested in a security operation in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-01-13 15:34:09
Three ISIS members arrested in a security operation in Kirkuk