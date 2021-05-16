Iraq’s F-16 jets target ISIS tunnels south of Mosul

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Airforce carried out Sunday sorties in several areas south of Mosul, the center of the Nineveh Governorate.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that a military operation was initiated in several areas within the sub-district of Hammam al-Alil south of Mosul, indicating that the two territories of Ain Shalhoub and al-Minqar were also targeted in these operations.

It added, “The forces participating in this operation were composed of the Anti-Terrorism Unit and the Iraqi army’s 16th division, which relied on Iraqi F-16 planes to bombard several tunnels. The operation is still ongoing as other targets are still on the operatives’ agenda.”

At the same time, the Security Media Cell(SMC) confirmed the beginning of the military operation, “According to precise intelligence information, F-16 planes have executed a number of air sorties in the southwest of Hammam al-Aleel, and targeted tunnels used by ISIS in attacks against our Security Forces.”