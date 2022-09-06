Iraq's F-16 fighter jets destroy ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi air forces raided ISIS hideouts in Wadi Zghaitoun of Kirkuk governorate.

Iraq's Security Media Cell said the F-16 fighter jets struck three hideouts for terrorists and the security forces rushed to the scene to search the location.

No further information was provided about the damage or casualties.

It is noteworthy that by December 2017, ISIS had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its two most significant properties, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, and the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, its nominal capital.

At that time, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over ISIS in Iraq. But the terrorist organization was still inspiring and carrying out attacks.

When ISIS took control of many areas in Iraq, it engaged in a campaign of cultural cleansing, destroying places of worship and shrines.

In early 2015, ISIS released shocking videos showing its members destroying Assyrian artifacts in the Mosul museum and demolishing ruins at Nimrūd and Hatra in Iraq.