Iraq’s Embassy in Ukraine evacuates Iraqis from Sumy and Kharkiv

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Embassy in Ukraine, in coordination with the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local administration in Sumy, evacuated 60 people from the Iraqi community from the city.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahaf said that the Embassy evacuated another Iraqi family of five members, including women and a 20-day-old child, from Kharkiv, where clashes continue between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Ukraine, Hussein Abbas, revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi community in Ukraine consists of 5537 citizens, of whom have Ukrainian citizenship or had been granted a residence.

There are also about 450 Iraqi students in Ukrainian universities, and the Embassy has been trying to evacuate them since the outbreak of war.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), about 470,000 foreign nationals are stranded in Ukraine, including students and migrant workers.