Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Defense commented on Saturday, on the circulating news about pulling back the security authority from the Minister of Defense, Jumaa Inad.

The Ministry said in a statement, "news websites circulated that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, pull back the authority of the Minister of Defense related to security positions…This is baseless, it is just rumors, and those who promote them will be hld accountable.”