Iraq's Defense Minister: Turkey did not Coordinate with us prior to Zakho's attack 

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces bombed Zakho's Parakhe resort with 155-mm caliber shells, Iraq's Minister of Defense Jumah Enad told al-Arabiya al-Hadath on Sunday.

"Turkey exploited the war against ISIS to penetrate deep into Iraq," the minister told the Saudi-based TV channel, "[Turkey] has a brigade-sized force inside the Iraqi territory."

"Turkey did not respond to Iraq's calls to withdraw its troops from the Zelikan camp... We were surprised by the recent bombardment. They did not coordinate with us. Baghdad proposed establishing coordination centers with Ankara in Diyar Bakr and Mosul."

Baghdad holds Ankara responsible for the artillery attack that killed nine and injured nearly thirty Iraqis in Duhok, a border governorate with Turkey.