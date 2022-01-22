Iraq's Defense Minister: ISIS now has fewer sleeper cells in Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-22T17:01:39+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, urged the Iraqi army to hold firm against "psychological warfare" by the "enemy."
In an audio recording, the Minister said, "before 2014, the enemy (ISIS) was well-armed inside and outside Iraq. It had ready sleeper cells and booby-trapped vehicles, but now its cells are less, and the Iraqi-Syrian borders are well protected."
On the Al-Azim attack, Inad stressed that a failure in leadership caused the attack, and those who neglect their work will be held accountable."