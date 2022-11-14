Iraq's Defense Minister: Baghdad and Erbil should sustain military cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Defense Thabet al-Abbasi said that Kurdistan's Peshmerga and Iraq's federal forces should sustain their cooperation to hinder the terrorists from exploiting gaps in the territories under joint control.

Minister al-Abbasi said in a statement earlier today, Monday, that he had received the Chief-of-Staff of the Peshmerga forces, Major-General Issa Ozair.

"We laid emphasis on sustaining the cooperation between the federal and regional governments, particularly in the military field to prevent the terrorists from exploiting any gaps in the joint responsibility area," he said.