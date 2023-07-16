Iraq's Dawa Party Warns of Imminent Strife amid Tensions with al-Sadr Movement

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Islamic Dawa Party on Sunday warned against an "imminent blind strife" that could jeopardize the unity of their nation in the aftermath of a series of attacks on its headquarters by supporters of the Sadrist Movement.

"The Islamic Dawa Party forewarns of an imminent blind strife in this daunting phase, where our people are earnestly and hopefully aspiring for the continuity of peace and stability in the country, having been exhausted by conflicts and disputes," the party led by Nouri al-Maliki said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement hinted at the pernicious intent of adversaries who seek to dismantle unity by instigating one faction against another, calling for "vigilance, wisdom, and commitment to protecting lives" in a bid to thwart such divisive schemes in the country.

The Dawa Party paid homage to the legacy of the great religious clergymen from al-Sadrs family, highlighting their heroic role and sacrifices in the history of Iraq.

The statement expressed astonishment at accusations of the Dawa Party's alleged disrespect towards the grand Ayatollah Mohammad Sadiq al-Sadr, asserting that the party has always been a supporter of al-Sadr before and after 2003.

Al-Maliki's party vehemently condemned the transgressions made against the personage of Ayatollah al-Sadr and the subsequent attacks on the offices of the Islamic Dawa Party.

The party appealed to the Iraqi parliament to enact a legislation that prohibits disrespect towards the great religious figures, both martyrs and those alive, in line with the constitution.

"Quelling strife is a religious, political, and national duty, and everyone should strive to clarify ambiguities in their positions or opinions to avoid igniting a flame that could burn the country and the people."

The party emphasized the urgency of constructive dialogue and mutual respect in the political sphere, stressing that disagreements or political rivalry should not degrade into battles tainting revered names, urging the "partners" to show a sense of responsibility when dealing with current events.