Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's Counter-Terrorism kills three terrorists in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-15T15:39:53+0000
Iraq's Counter-Terrorism kills three terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Service announced the killing of three ISIS members in an ambush in Kirkuk Governorate.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Yahya Rasool, said, "The Counter-Terrorism Service targeted with a missile Sirlkan district in Kirkuk, which resulted in the killing of the three terrorists."

Rasool added, "the Agency also carried out another operation against ISIS in Makhmour Mountains of Nineveh Governorate, where it killed a terrorist and seized ammunition, digital devices, and military equipment.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces. In return, the Iraqi forces have been pursuing ISIS elements in different governorates, and as a result, they have arrested and killed many prominent leaders.

related

One killed and another wounded in an ISIS attack west of Kirkuk

Date: 2021-07-16 05:57:18
One killed and another wounded in an ISIS attack west of Kirkuk

An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-09 08:19:05
An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Three killed, two injured in an ISIS attack

Date: 2021-07-24 07:54:48
Three killed, two injured in an ISIS attack

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-28 07:28:35
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

An ISIS leader arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-29 09:12:03
An ISIS leader arrested in Kirkuk

An Iraqi officer killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-27 14:09:02
An Iraqi officer killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death