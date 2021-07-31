Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service arrests three ISIS terrorists in several governorates

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, announced, on Saturday, that three terrorists were arrested in several governorates.

Rasoul said in a statement, "The Counter-Terrorism Service carried out operations that resulted in the arrest of a terrorist element affiliated to ISIS in the Mansour area of the capital, Baghdad, and two other terrorists in the governorates of Kirkuk and Mosul.”

Rasoul pledged to conduct more strikes against ISIS in the coming days.