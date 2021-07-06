Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service arrests terrorists in four governorates

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, announced on Tuesday that four ISIS members were arrested in four governorates.

Rasoul said in a statement, The Counter-Terrorism Service carried out two operations in Nineveh and Kirkuk Governorate, in which it arrested two ISIS members.

Rasoul continued, "The Agency launched other operations in Saladin and Al-Anbar Governorates were two other ISIS militants were arrested.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.