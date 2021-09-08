Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service arrests eight terrorists

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested eight terrorists in different areas.

The Agency said in a statement today that "the Service arrested four terrorists in the capital, Baghdad, the Tarmiyah district and the Radwaniyah district.

Counter-Terrorism launched another operation in Al-Anbar Governorate in the districts of "Fallujah, Hit, and Karma, which resulted in the arrest of four ISIS members.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.