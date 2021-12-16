Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service arrested five "terrorists" in Baghdad and Al-Anbar
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested five "terrorists" in two operations in Baghdad and Al-Anbar.
In a statement, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, said that the Agency carried out various operations in Al-Tarmiyah district in Baghdad, in which two terrorists were arrested.
He added, "The Counter-Terrorism Service arrested three members of ISIS gangs in the districts of Fallujah and Ramadi in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq."
Rasool stressed that the Agency announced a “small part of its operations to the media for intelligence reasons," noting that "it has arrested many other terrorists and will announce details “at the appropriate time."