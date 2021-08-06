Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority halt flights to Belarus 

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority halted, on Friday, flights to Belarus until further notice, saying to “containing illegal immigration.”

The Authority said in a statement, "Based on government directives, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights from Iraq to Minsk, Belarus, through Iraqi Airways and all other national airways operating in the country until further notice."

"It will be allowed to carry out flights to bring back Iraqi citizens from Belarus, but the airplanes should leave Iraq without passengers," it added.

The European Union had recently complained that Iraqi citizens traveling from Baghdad International Airport to Belarus and smuggling into Lithuania .