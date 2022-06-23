Report

Iraq's Chief Justice discuss legal technicalities with Kurdistan's Appeal Judges

Date: 2022-06-23T08:06:23+0000
Iraq's Chief Justice discuss legal technicalities with Kurdistan's Appeal Judges

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Chief Justice Faiq Zeidan on Thursday discussed a set of "legal technicalities" with a group of appeal judges from the Kurdistan region.

The media office of the Supreme Judicial Council said that Judge Zeidan received the heads of Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok's courts of Appeal to discuss technical issues related to the Judicial work in the country.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Central-Regional Joint Judicial Committee in the presence of the head of the Judicial Oversight Committee, Kirkuk and Nineveh's Appeal Courts, according to the Council.

