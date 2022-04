Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Cabinet voted on a strategy to deal with foreign and domestic debts.

The Council's spokesman Hassan Nazim said in a press conference, "due to the rise in oil prices, the Cabinet voted on a strategy to pay off external and internal debts for 2022-2024. It also voted on a decision that facilitates the work of investors by rescheduling their debt repayments."

"The Prime Minister directed to form a group to follow up on the issue of providing electric power."