Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism-Service (CTS) on Saturday said in a statement that it had killed eight members of the Islamic State extremist group in Saladin.

The federal body launched this morning a large-scale security campaign in the territory of Beir Ahmed in Saladin's eastern sub-district of Tuz Khurmato.

The statement said that the forces on duty managed to kill eight militants in clashes with terrorist gangs affiliated with the group.