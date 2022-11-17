Iraq's CTS kills a prominent ISIS leader in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-17T10:38:29+0000

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's CounterTerrorism Service (CTS) forces killed the ISIS leader, Hussein Muhammad Jassim Al-Issawi, nicknamed "Abu Issa," while he was trying to blow himself up in western Iraq. The spokesperson for the commander in chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool announced. He said that the terrorist works as an official for booby-trapping in the Ramadi sector of so-called Wilayat Al-Anbar (in ISIS terms). In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

