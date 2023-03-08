Iraq's CTS finds bodies of ISIS members, seizes weapons

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi forces destroyed ISIS hideouts and killed members of the terrorist organization on the outskirts of Saladin Governorate.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell stated, "Based on information from the Intelligence Service Agency, the Iraqi Air Force struck ISIS strongholds within the Palkana Mountains of Saladin Governorate."

As a result, a force from the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) conducted an inspection operation in the area and found three bodies of terrorists, in addition to equipment, including weapons, mobile phones, and documents.

It is worth noting that ISIS terrorist gangs are active in many areas of Saladin due to security gaps.

Terrorist organization frequently attacks security forces and citizens and kidnaps people.

In turn, the Iraqi army forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Peshmerga launched several joint and separate operations against ISIS, which resulted in the death of many prominent leaders and the destruction of their strongholds in the so-called the" Triangle of Death" among the governorates of Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk.