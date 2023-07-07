Iraq's CTS Kills Five ISIS Members in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) successfully eliminated five ISIS members during a military operation in Kirkuk Governorate.

In a statement, the Agency disclosed that its forces executed a night airdrop in several districts, including Al-Dibis and Altun Kupri in Kirkuk, resulting in "violent" clashes with the terrorist group.

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News Agency that the Counter-Terrorism Service encountered ISIS fighters after conducting an airdrop in the Altun Kupri district.

The source confirmed that the Service forces successfully eliminated four terrorists during the violent clash.

The operation reflects ongoing efforts by Iraqi security forces to combat the remnants of ISIS and maintain stability in the region.

As security forces continue to combat terrorism actively, these operations underscore the persistent threat posed by ISIS and the necessity of sustained efforts to neutralize their presence.