Iraq's CTS: 135 terrorists were arrested in 2023

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) in Iraq revealed that its operations against terrorist groups in 2023 resulted in the killing and arrest of about 200 members.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan stated, "In 2023, the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out 240 operations across different regions of Iraq, in which 135 terrorists were arrested and 51 others were killed."

He highlighted that several operations received air support from the Iraqi Air Force, Army Aviation, and the Global Coalition.