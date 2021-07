Shafaq News/ Iraq on Sunday reported a record high of 9,883 COVID-19 cases in a single day, bringing the total tally to more than 1.5 million cases since the emergence of the virus.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 62 patients have passed away from the complications of the virus, the highest since the outbreak of the virus in the country, and 8,278 achieved full recovery.

The total count of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,501,595, including 1,364,545 recoveries, and 17,982 deaths.