Iraq's Arba'een Pilgrimage: Over 257,000 Visitors Arrive via Airports

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority has released preliminary statistics on the number of visitors arriving through airports to commemorate the Arba'een pilgrimage.

According to Imad Abdul Razzaq Al-Asadi, the head of the Civil Aviation Authority, approximately 257,000 visitors arrived through Baghdad, Basra, and Najaf airports. These visitors came on a total of 1,850 flights received by these airports.

Najaf International Airport received the highest number of visitors, with 1,400 flights and 200,000 visitors. Baghdad International Airport received 400 flights with 50,000 visitors, followed by Basra International Airport with 50 flights and 7,000 visitors.

These statistics cover August 15th to September 3rd.

Shiite Muslims commemorate the Arbaeen ceremony 40 days after Ashura to honor Imam Hussein, who was martyred in the Battle of Al-Taf in 680 AD.