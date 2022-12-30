Iraq’s Al-Rafidain to continue selling dollars to citizens during the holiday

Shafaq News / As part of the government and banks’ measures to respond to the strong dollar in the Iraqi market, Al-Rafidain Bank will continue selling dollars during the holidays.

On Friday, the Bank said it would continue selling dollars to citizens for travel purposes, with a 10 thousand dollars limit for every person.

The exchange rate is 1455 dinars.

Recent measures taken by US authorities to tighten the channeling of dollars to Iran from Iraq have decreased the value of the Iraqi dinar on the black market.

The Iran-backed Iraqi government has struggled to control the exchange rate to contain mounting public anger over soaring goods prices.