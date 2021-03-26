Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi announces postponement of tripartite summit with Egypt and Jordan

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Friday announced postponement of tripartite summit with the Egyptian president and the Jordanian king which was planned to be hold in Baghdad.

"We offer condolence to Egypt over the painful incident of the two train collision, appealing mercy to the victims and speedy recovery to the injured." Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet.

He added, "Standing in solidarity with the tragic incident of our brothers (Egyptians), we announce postponement of the tripartite summit in Baghdad ….and a meeting on the foreign ministers level for the three countries will be hold to set a new date for the summit."

Egypt’s railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the death of 32 people and the injury of 66 others in a train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt.