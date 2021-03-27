Report

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: The elections to be held as scheduled

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T17:17:41+0000
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: The elections to be held as scheduled
Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed, on Saturday that early elections scheduled for next October will be held on time.

Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet, "We are going forward with determination to implement the government's program, despite the dissonant voices and fabricated escalation ... This negative atmosphere .. is targeting the Iraqis' hopes for a better tomorrow." ... The elections will be held on time, God willing, and no return on the state building project. "

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Later, Iraq’s cabinet decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.

