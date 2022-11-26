Iraq's 2023 budget prioritizes the new cabinet's government program: al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ Iraq's 2023 budget bill gives primacy to the priorities his government program adopts, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani said on Saturday.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting he headed today to discuss next year's budget bill, an official statement said.

According to the statement, al-Sudani said that the budget bill reflects the priorities of the government program: combating unemployment, reducing poverty rates, fighting corruption, improving services, and reforming the economy.

The prime minister said that infrastructure projects should be given precedence in the budget in order to create an environment for the country's internal economy and make tangible changes in the citizens' lives.

Political wrangling over the formation of a new government after a controversial legislative election in October last year delayed the approval of the 2022 budget, leaving the caretaker government with limited access to funds.

Iraq's Parliament approved the Emergency Law for Food Security and Development in June to meet some of the country's most pressing needs.

The law introduced a 25-trillion Iraqi dinar ($16.9 billion) program to subsidize food and improve service delivery, including in the power sector throughout this year.

Late last month, the parliament approved the new government, paving the way for budget preparation. Once completed, it will be sent to legislators for final approval.

Prime Minister al-Sudani said on many occasions that the budget was a priority for his government.