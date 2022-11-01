Iraq resumes the Baghdad International Fair in its 46th session

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Trade and the General Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services, the 46th session of the Baghdad International Fair started under the slogan "The Cradle of Civilizations...Progress and Challenges to Attract the World."

Local, Arab, and international companies from various sectors are participating in the exhibition, which will take place in Baghdad until October 10.

The participants include Germany, Iran, Japan, Jordan, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Pakistan, Palestine, Hungary, Italy, and Spain.

"The establishment of this session for this year comes within the framework of the strenuous efforts made by Iraq to consolidate the prospects of cooperation and strengthen the bonds of economic and commercial work between Iraq and the countries of the world. As well as from Iraq's desire to achieve a comprehensive renaissance in various fields, strengthen the partnership and build strong economic relations that contribute to maintaining equal cooperation in the interest of all parties." The Exhibition invitation said.

This session is resumed after three years of suspension due to Covid-19 controls.